Kalkbrenner leads Creighton past NC State in March Madness

DENVER (AP) — Ryan Kalkbrenner scored a career-high 31 points and sixth-seeded Creighton overcame a rough 3-point shooting day to fend off No. 11 seed North Carolina State 72-63 in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. The 7-foot-1 Kalkbrenner did a little bit of everything for the Bluejays, which included hitting a big 3-pointer on a day the team finished 3 of 20 from long range. The slender Kalkbrenner had six dunks and 10 rebounds, and N.C. State big men D.J. Burns Jr. and Ebenezer Dowuona were hampered by foul trouble. Next up for the 22-12 Bluejays is third-seeded Baylor in the second round in the South Region.

