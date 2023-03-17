Kalkbrenner leads Creighton past NC State in March Madness

DENVER (AP) — Ryan Kalkbrenner scored a career-high 31 points and sixth-seeded Creighton overcame a rough 3-point shooting day to fend off No. 11 seed North Carolina State 72-63 in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. The 7-foot-1 Kalkbrenner did a little bit of everything for the Bluejays, which included hitting a big 3-pointer on a day the team finished 3 of 20 from long range. The slender Kalkbrenner had six dunks and 10 rebounds, and N.C. State big men D.J. Burns Jr. and Ebenezer Dowuona were hampered by foul trouble. Next up for the 22-12 Bluejays is third-seeded Baylor in the second round in the South Region.
North Carolina State guard Terquavion Smith, left, shoots over Creighton center Ryan Kalkbrenner in the first half of a first-round college basketball game in the men's NCAA Tournament Friday, March 17, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/John Leyba)
Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/John Leyba
Creighton guard Baylor Scheierman (55) goes up for a basket as North Carolina State guards Jarkel Joiner (1) and Jack Clark (5) defend in the first half of a first-round college basketball game in the men's NCAA Tournament Friday, March 17, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/John Leyba)
Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/John Leyba
Creighton center Ryan Kalkbrenner celebrates after scoring a basket and drawing a foul late in the second half of a first-round college basketball game against North Carolina State in the men's NCAA Tournament, Friday, March 17, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/David Zalubowski