OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Ryan Kalkbrenner had 22 points and 12 rebounds to help Creighton beat No. 23 Providence 69-60 after nearly blowing an 18-point lead in the second half on Saturday. Creighton (11-4, 2-2 Big East) led 48-30 before the Friars used a 25-8 run to get within 56-55 on Devin Carter’s 3-pointer. Trey Alexander then hit a 3-pointer to start a 6-0 burst by Creighton over the next 2 minutes to give the team some breathing room. Carter led all players with 25 points and added 10 rebounds.

