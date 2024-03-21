Kalinina rallies to end Wozniacki’s Miami Open early. Haddad Maia also overcomes slow start

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Anhelina Kalinina was down and almost out with former top-ranked player Caroline Wozniacki one point away from winning in straight sets at the Miami Open. But the Ukrainian saved that match point and won the last five games of the second set before taking the third in a 5-7, 7-5, 6-4 victory in the second round. Beatriz Haddad Maia also overcame a slow start in hot and humid conditions. The Brazilian rallied to beat Diane Parry 3-6, 6-1, 6-4. It was her first career victory in three tries against Parry, who won the previous two matches on clay.

