Kalimuendo has hat trick in Rennes rout while PSG held at home

PARIS (AP) — Arnaud Kalimuendo has scored a hat trick and Rennes has got back to winning ways in Ligue 1 by thrashing 10-man Saint-Etienne 5-0. It was Rennes coach Jorge Sampaoli’s first win with his team in his second match in charge. He took over the struggling side this month. Rennes had failed to score in more than a month and had lost its three previous matches. The result lifted the host to 11th place in the standings, one point above Saint-Etienne. Leader PSG was held by struggling Nantes to 1-1.

