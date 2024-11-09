Kaliakmanis throws 3 TD against former mates as Rutgers ends 4-game slide and beats Minnesota 26-19

PISCTAWAY, N.J. (AP) — Athan Kaliakmanis hit Ian Strong on a go-ahead 4-yard pass for his third touchdown and Rutgers’ defense made two game-changing plays in the final nine minutes as the Scarlet Knights stunned red-hot Minnesota 26-19 on Saturday.

A Minnesota transfer, Kaliakmanis hit Dymere Miller on TD passes of 1 and 17 yards as Rutgers (5-4, 2-4 Big Ten) snapped a four-game losing streak. The Scarlet Knights ended the Gophers’ four-game winning streak that had made them bowl-eligible and was Minnesota’s longest conference streak in three years.

Minnesota (6-4, 4-3) appeared headed for five straight when Max Brosmer hit Marcus Major on a 17-yard touchdown pass to start the second half for a 16-14 lead.

The Scarlet Knights’ much-maligned defense changed the tide. On a first-and-16 from the Minnesota 6, Brosmer hit tight end Jameson Geers on a short pass. Linebacker Tyreem Powell hit Geers as he was going upfield and forced a fumble that defensive back Shaquan Loyal recovered at the 12 with 8:28 to play.

Following a pass interference and a run for a loss, Kaliakmanis found a wide-open Strong for a walk-in TD and a 21-16 lead.

On the ensuing series, defensive lineman Jordan Walker sacked Bromer for a safety to push the lead to 23-16 and Jai Patel added a 22-yard field goal with 2:45 to make it a two-score game.

Dragan Kesich, who kicked a 51-yard field goal in the first half, added a 30-yarder with 1:10 to play and Minnesota out of timeouts. Strong recovered the ensuing onside kick to ice the game.

Kaliakmanis completed 17 of 33 passes for 240 yards. Brosmer was 27 of 45 for 262. The Gophers were limited to 35 yards on 19 carries, including an 18-yard touchdown run by Darius Taylor to open the scoring.

Missing

Defending conference rushing champion Kyle Monangai missed the game with an undisclosed injury, leaving the Rutgers running back 69 yards shy of his second straight 1,000-yard season.

Big picture

Minnesota: The Gophers beats No. 24 Illinois last week and they just were not as sharp as they had been in previous games.

Rutgers: The Scarlet Knights need to win one of their final three games to become bowl-eligible.

Up next

Minnesota: Has a bye week before playing host to No. 6 Penn State on Nov. 23

Rutgers: At Maryland.

