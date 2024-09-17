Kalen Jackson grew up in football, developed a passion for using the game to help others

Kalen Jackson was born into the NFL as the youngest daughter of Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay, so her love for the sport developed at an early age. Using football to help others has become part of her purpose. Jackson began working for the Colts in 2010 after graduating with honors from Indiana. Jackson now oversees various functions of the organization, including coordinating the Irsay family’s community and philanthropic efforts. She’ll go from a ticket revenue meeting one day to looking at marketing plans and giveaways the next day to viewing individual department budgets.

