Kalen DeBoer is carving his own early path at Alabama with quiet confidence after replacing Saban

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Kalen DeBoer is doing things his own way with his own style since replacing NIck Saban as Alabama’s football coach. That goes from the recruiting trail to the practice fields. One Alabama high school coach describes DeBoer’s recruiting demeanor as “just one of the guys.” His first game with the Crimson Tide is coming up Aug. 31 against Western Kentucky. DeBoer replaced Saban, who won six of his seven national championships at Alabama. DeBoer doesn’t shy away from questions about that challenge, saying, “There will only ever be one Coach Saban.”

