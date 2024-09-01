Kalen DeBoer far from only Alabama newcomer to shine in season-opening romp

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Kalen DeBoer wasn’t the only newcomer making a big impact in Alabama’s season opener. The new coach for the fifth-ranked Crimson Tide led the team to a pristine 63-0 win over Western Kentucky. Freshman wide receiver Ryan Williams had touchdown catches of 84 and 55 yards from Jalen Milroe in his first college game. Michigan transfer safety Keon Sabb had two interceptions with long returns in the first quarter. Those were promising signs for players replacing departed stars.

