Kalel Mullings runs for career-high 3 TDs, Michigan beats Northwestern 50-6 to become bowl eligible

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Kalel Mullings ran for 92 yards and a career-high three touchdowns, leading Michigan to a 50-6 win over Northwestern on Saturday to make the defending national champions eligible for a bowl. The Wolverines needed the victory to secure a spot in the postseason because they will be heavy underdogs next week against rival and second-ranked Ohio State on the road. The Wildcats likely knock themselves out of contention for a bowl by losing for the fourth time in five games.

