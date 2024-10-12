Kaleb Johnson scores 3 TDs as Iowa tops Washington 40-16 for Kirk Ferentz’s 200th Hawkeyes’ win

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Kaleb Johnson rushed for 166 yards and scored three touchdowns as Iowa defeated Washington 40-16 on Saturday, giving coach Kirk Ferentz his 200th victory with the Hawkeyes. Ferentz moved into sole possessions of second place on the conference’s all-time wins list, five behind Ohio State’s Woody Hayes. Johnson, who came into the game ranked second nationally in rushing yards per game and third in rushing yards, had a 6-yard touchdown run in the first quarter to open the scoring for the Hawkeyes . He caught an 18-yard touchdown pass from Cade McNamara in the third quarter, then scored on an 8-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter. Will Rogers and Demond Williams Jr. both threw TD passes for Washington.

