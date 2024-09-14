Kaleb Johnson rushes for 173 yards and 2 TDs in Iowa’s 38-21 win over Troy

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Kaleb Johnson rushed for 173 yards and two touchdowns as Iowa rallied in the second half for a 38-21 win over Troy on Saturday. It was the third consecutive 100-yard rushing game for Johnson, who came into the game ranked third nationally at 153 yards per game. Johnson opened the scoring with a 4-yard touchdown run on Iowa’s first possession then his 33-yard touchdown run with 12:05 left in the game gave the Hawkeyes a 31-21 lead. The Hawkeyes (2-1) were able to hold off the Trojans (0-3), who got three big scoring plays from receiver Devonte Ross.

