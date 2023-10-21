Kalajdzic scores late as Wolves win 2-1 at Bournemouth with coach Gary O’Neil back at former club

BOURNEMOUTH, England (AP) — Sasa Kalajdzic scored a late winner as Wolverhampton fought back to win 2-1 at 10-man Bournemouth on coach Gary O’Neil’s first trip back to his former side. Dominic Solanke gave the home support hope of a first win of the season when he fired his team in front in the first half but Matheus Cunha leveled two minutes after the break and the afternoon further unraveled for Bouremouth when Lewis Cook was sent off for a headbutt on Hwang Hee-chan. It was O’Neil’s first match at Bournemouth since he was fired in June despite leading the team to Premier League survival last season.

