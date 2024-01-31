Kaiserslautern sweeps aside Hertha Berlin 3-1 to reach German Cup semifinals

BERLIN (AP) — Kaiserslautern has hushed the packed Olympiastadion to beat Hertha Berlin 3-1 and advance to the semifinals of the German Cup. Jan Elvedi scored the opening goal for Kaiserslautern in the fifth minute before Richmond Tachie and new signing Filip Kaloc scored to put the game out of Hertha’s reach. Fabian Reese scored for Hertha in stoppage time. Kaiserslautern joins fellow second-division club Fortuna Duesseldorf in the last four of a competition which saw several of Germany’s top teams knocked out in the early rounds.

