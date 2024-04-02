Kaiserslautern ends 3rd-division Saarbruecken’s run and reaches German Cup final

SAARBRUECKEN, Germany (AP) — Kaiserslautern has ended third-division Saarbruecken’s fairytale run to the German Cup semifinals with a 2-0 win to book its place in the final. Almamy Touré set up Marlon Ritter for the first goal and headed in the second himself as second-division Kaiserslautern became the first German Cup finalist from outside the top flight since 2011. Kaiserslautern heads to the Olympiastadion in Berlin on May 25 to play either runaway Bundesliga leader Bayer Leverkusen or second-tier Fortuna Duesseldorf for the cup and a place in next season’s Europa League.

