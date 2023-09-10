Kaidon Salter throws for two scores, runs for two more in Liberty’s 33-17 win over New Mexico State

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — Kaidon Salter accounted for four touchdowns and Liberty defeated New Mexico State 33-17 in a Conference USA opener. Salter had two short touchdown runs to go with TD passes of 40 yards to CJ Daniels and 24 yards to Bentley Hanshaw. The Flames piled up 526 yards on offense. Salter completed 15 of 25 passes for 276 yards and Daniels had 129 receiving yards. Quinton Cooley ran for 106 yards to lead a rushing attack that racked up 250 yards and Billy Lucas contributed 90 yards rushing.

