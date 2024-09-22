Kaidon Salter throws 4 TD passes, 3 the Reese Smith, and Liberty rallies, beats ECU 35-24

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — Kaidon Salter threw three of his four touchdown passes to Reese Smith to help Liberty rally from a 17-point deficit and beat ECU 35-24 in a game that was delayed shortly after kickoff for more than 4 1/2 hours due to inclement weather. Liberty (4-0) has won 16 consecutive games in the regular season. Salter hit Smith for TDs of 17, 14 and 15 yards on consecutive drives, that last of which gave Liberty the lead for good at 28-24 with 8:10 to play. Jake Garcia’s 8-yard touchdown run for ECU opened the scoring, Marlon Gunn Jr. added a 1-yard TD run and Andrew Conrad made a 35-yard field goal to make it 17-0 with 11:52 remaining in the first half.

