Kai Horton accounts for 3 TDs as Tulane cruises past Southern Miss 21-3

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) — Kai Horton accounted for all three of Tulane’s touchdowns in a 21-3 victory over Southern Mississippi. Horton bullied into the end zone from the 1 to cap Tulane’s seven-play, 75-yard drive on its opening series. Tulane (2-1) started the second half by scoring on back-to-back drives, with Horton throwing a 35-yard touchdown pass to Jha’Quan Jackson and a 3-yard TD toss to Chris Brazzell II. Horton was 12-of-19 passing for 186 yards. Lawrence Keys III added 78 yards rushing on just four carries. Andrew Stein kicked a 28-yard field goal for Southern Miss (1-2).

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.