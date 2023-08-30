Kahleah Copper scores Chicago’s final 8 points. Sky edge the Sparks 76-75

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kahleah Copper scored eight of her 22 points in the final 6:04, including two field goals in the closing 45 seconds, to help the Chicago Sky beat the Los Angeles Sparks 76-75 on Tuesday night. Chicago (15-21) moved within a half-game of eighth-place Los Angeles (15-20) with a handful of games left in the regular season. Copper ended Los Angeles’ 9-0 run on a layup with 44.5 seconds left to give Chicago a 74-72 lead. But Karlie Samuelson answered with her second 3-pointer in less than two minutes to give the Sparks a 75-74 lead with 38.1 left. Copper made a contested layup in the lane to put Chicago ahead 76-75 with 22.8 seconds left. Los Angeles had three chances but couldn’t get a shot to drop.

