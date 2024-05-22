Kahleah Copper scores 37 points, Mercury hand Aces first loss 98-88

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Kahleah Copper scored 37 points and the Phoenix Mercury handed the two-time defending champion Las Vegas Aces their first loss of the season 98-88. Copper, who had a career-high 38 points in her last game, had 14 in the fourth quarter, none bigger than her driving layup with 42 seconds to play. The Aces, down 15 with 5 1/2 minutes to play, had pulled within 90-88 on Kelsey Plum’s seventh 3-pointer seconds earlier. Copper added a steal and a layup and Natasha Cloud and Sophie Cunningham both had a pair of free throws as the Mercury scored the last eight points of the game that had 14 lead changes through three quarters. Plum had 27 points for the Aces, Jackie Young added 23 and A’ja Wilson 21 with 13 rebounds.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.