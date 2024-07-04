Kahleah Copper scores 34, including late 3-pointer, as Mercury beat Wings 102-96

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Kahleah Copper scored 34 points, including a late 3-pointer, and Brittney Griner added 24 points to help the Phoenix Mercury beat the Dallas Wings 104-96. Copper hit a pull-up jumper, Brittney Griner followed with a jumper that gave Phoenix the lead for good at 8-6 with 6:48 left in the first quarter. The Wings cut their deficit to 91-89 when Natasha Howard made two free throws with 4:27 left but they would get no closer. Diana Taurasi finished with 16 points and Allen scored 14 for Phoenix. Cloud added 10 points and 10 assists. Howard finished with a career-high 36 points and 11 rebounds for Dallas and Arike Ogunbowale scored 26 points.

