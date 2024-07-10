Kahleah Copper scores 32 for her seventh 30-point game of the season and the Mercury beat the Wings

PHOENIX (AP) — Kahleah Copper scored 32 for her seventh 30-point game of the season, Brittney Griner added 23 points and the Phoenix Mercury beat the Dallas Wings 100-84 on Wednesday for their third straight series victory. Phoenix (12-10) scored 100-plus points against Dallas for the second time in a week, following a 104-96 victory on July 3. Copper scored 18 points in the first half and Griner added 13 to help Phoenix build a 49-46 lead. Copper scored seven of Phoenix’s 31 third-quarter points to help pull away. The Mercury improved to 10-0 when taking a lead into the fourth quarter this season. Natasha Howard and Odyssey Sims each scored 19 points for Dallas.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.