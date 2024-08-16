Kahleah Copper scores 29 in her return to Chicago as the Mercury beat the Sky, 85-65

CHICAGO (AP) — Kahleah Copper scored 29 points in her return to Chicago, Brittney Griner had 23 points, nine rebounds, six assists and five blocks and the Phoenix Mercury beat the short-handed Sky 85-65. Copper, the 2021 Finals MVP, was 12 of 19 from the field in her first game against Chicago since being traded in February. Copper scored 13 points in the first quarter, on 5 of 8 shooting, to help Phoenix build a 30-12 lead. Copper finished the half with 18 points and Griner added 12 as the Mercury extended their lead to 50-28 at the break. The Mercury led by double figures for the entire second half.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.