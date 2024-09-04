Kahleah Copper scores 28 points, Mercury clinch playoff berth with 74-66 win over Dream

PHOENIX (AP) — Kahleah Copper scored 28 points, Diana Taurasi and Brittney Griner hit clutch 3-pointers and the Phoenix Mercury clinched a playoff berth with a 74-66 win over the Atlanta Dream. Griner finished with 16 points and Taurasi had 13 for the Mercury (17-17). The Mercury were without Natasha Cloud, who had to sit out after picking up her seventh technical foul of the season in her last game. Rhyne Howard scored 31 points for the Dream (11-22), who remain tied with Chicago for the final playoff spot, a game ahead of Washington. Tina Charles added 12 points and 12 rebounds.

