Kahleah Copper scores 24, Marina Mabrey adds 23 as Sky beat Mercury 104-85

CHICAGO (AP) — Kahleah Copper scored 24 points on 9-of-11 shooting, Marina Mabrey added 23 points and the Chicago Sky beat the Phoenix Mercury 104-85. Courtney Williams made 9 of 13 from the field, scored 19 points and had nine assists and Alanna Smith added 10 points for Chicago. Robyn Parks, a 31-year-old in her first WNBA season, hit four 3-pointers and scored 14 points — both career highs. Williams hit a 3-pointer that made it 64-53 with 8:34 left in the third quarter and the Sky led by double figures the rest of the way. Diana Taurasi, who missed the Mercury’s last three games, hit five 3-pointers and scored 24 points. The 41-year-old three-time WNBA champion is just 47 points shy of 10,000 for her illustrious career.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.