Kahleah Copper scores 11 of her 24 points in the third quarter, the Mercury beat the Sparks 92-78

PHOENIX (AP) — Kahleah Copper scored 11 of her 24 points in the third quarter, Diana Taurasi had 20 points, five 3-pointers and six assists, and the Phoenix Mercury beat the Los Angeles Sparks 92-78. Copper scored 10 points in the opening six minutes of the second half to help Phoenix build a 63-55 lead. Sophie Cunningham made a wide open 3-pointer to begin Phoenix’s 7-1 run that ended in a 72-62 lead at the end of the third. Brittney Griner had 18 points and 11 rebounds, and Natasha Cloud added 14 points and seven assists for Phoenix.

