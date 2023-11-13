Kahleah Copper of WNBA’s Chicago Sky returns to Rutgers as assistant coach

Kahleah Copper is heading back to Rutgers as an assistant on the women’s basketball team. The Chicago Sky’s star wing will be the Director of Athletic Culture and Professional Development. Copper played for the Scarlet Knights from 2012-16 under coach C. Vivian Stringer. This isn’t Copper’s first foray into coaching. She was an assistant on the Purdue University Northwest basketball team in 2020-21. She said the experience helped her gain a greater appreciation for coaching. Rutgers coach Coquese Washington called Copper this summer to see if she was interested in the job.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.