Kahleah Copper, Brittney Griner guide Mercury to 87-78 wire-to-wire victory over Storm

PHOENIX (AP) — Kahleah Copper had 30 points, Brittney Griner scored a season-high 28 and the Phoenix Mercury never trailed in an 87-78 victory over the Seattle Storm. Copper sank 11 of 20 shots from the floor with three 3-pointers, adding six rebounds for the Mercury (7-7). Griner, playing her fourth game of the season after returning from a toe fracture, shot 10 for 15 with a 3-pointer and made all seven of her free throws. She finished a rebound shy of a double-double for the third straight game. Diana Taurasi pitched in with 13 points, eight rebounds and four assists for Phoenix. Nneka Ogwumike totaled 15 points and 11 rebounds to pace the Storm (9-5), who lost for just the second time in their last 10 games.

