Kahleah Copper and Courtney Williams combine for 9 3-pointers, Sky beat the Wings 104-89

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Kahleah Copper and Courtney Williams each scored 25 points, Alanna Smith added 20 and the Chicago Sky beat the Dallas Wings 104-89 to spoil Natasha Howard’s first career triple-double. Williams made a career-high five 3-pointers, on just six attempts, and Copper made all four of her 3-pointers. Chicago was 14 of 24 from distance and shot 55% overall in reaching 100-plus points for the second straight game. Howard finished with 28 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists for just the third triple-double in Dallas’ franchise history. Williams made back-to-back 3-pointers to put Chicago ahead 95-76 midway through the fourth quarter. Her third 3-pointer of the quarter put Chicago into triple-digits for the third time this season.

