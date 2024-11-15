Kagiyama leads at the Finlandia Trophy in search of another figure skating Grand Prix win

HELSINKI (AP) — Yuma Kagiyama is on course for back-to-back wins in the figure skating Grand Prix series after he took the lead in the short program at the Finlandia Trophy in Helsinki. Skating to “The Sound of Silence,” Kagiyama landed a quadruple salchow and quad toeloop-triple toeloop combination on his way to a score of 103.97 on Friday. In the women’s short program, Japan’s Hana Yoshida took a narrow lead against a field which was depleted by the withdrawals last week of world silver medalist Isabeau Levito of the United States and European champion Loena Hendrickx of Belgium.

