Kagiyama defends title at NHK Trophy and Sakamoto leads Japanese sweep in women’s event

TOKYO (AP) — Yuma Kagiyama of Japan recovered from an early fall in his free skate to defend his title at the NHK Trophy. He fell on his opening quadruple flip but recovered with a clean quad salchow and a quad toeloop-triple toeloop combination. Kagiyama finished with 194.39 points for a total of 300.09. Italy’s Daniel Grassl was second and Japan’s Tatsuya Tsuboi was third. In the women’s event, three-time world champion Kaori Sakamoto led a Japanese sweep of the podium with an electrifying performance in the free skate. Two-time and reigning world champions Madison Chock and Evan Bates of the United States won the ice dance competition.

