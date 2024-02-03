Kagiyama dazzles in free skate to lead 1-2 finish for Japan at Four Continents

SHANGHAI, China (AP) — Beijing Olympic silver medalist Yuma Kagiyama produced a near flawless free skate to lead a 1-2 finish for Japan at the Four Continents Figure Skating Championships. First after the short program, Kagiyama landed two quadruple jumps and four triple jumps on his way to scoring 200.76 points in the free skate for a total of 307.58. Shun Sato was a distant second with 274.59 points while South Korea’s Junhwan Cha was third with 272.95. Kagiyama is making a comeback after missing the past season due to injury. His next major competition will be the world championships in Montreal in March.

