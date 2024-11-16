Kagiyama and Yoshida win despite errors at Finlandia Trophy

HELSINKI (AP) — Yuma Kagiyama skated what he thought might be his “worst program” of the season but still won the Finlandia Trophy figure skating Grand Prix. The Olympic silver medalist from Japan had a big lead from Friday’s short program and needed it as he won by less than four points from France’s Kevin Aymoz who had been nearly 19 adrift following the short program. Italy’s Daniel Grassl was third. Hana Yoshida shrugged off a fall on her opening triple axel to become the third Japanese skater to win a women’s Grand Prix this season. Rino Matsuike was second and Lara Naki Gutmann third.

