Kagiyama and Thorngren lead NHK Trophy figure skating event after short programs

OSAKA, Japan (AP) — Yuma Kagiyama of Japan has upstaged two-time world champion and compatriot Shoma Uno to finish first in the men’s short program at the NHK Trophy. Kagiyama opened with a quad salchow and followed with a quad toe-loop, triple toe-loop combination and a triple axel for a season’s best score of 105.51 points. Lindsay Thorngren of the U.S. was the surprise leader in the women’s short program. Thorngren’s performance to “Windmills of Your Mind” earned 68.93 points.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.