Kaeden Kent’s grand slam rallies Texas A&M past Oregon 15-9 for super regional sweep, spot in CWS

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Kaeden Kent’s grand slam was just the second hit in a nine-run seventh inning for No. 3 seed Texas A&M and the Aggies fell behind by five before rallying to beat Oregon 15-9, sweeping the Bryan-College Station Super Regional on Sunday night for a spot in the College World Series. Texas A&M (49-13) has played in the CWS six previous times — most recently in 2022 — but never won it. Oregon (40-20) has played in the CWS just once — in 1954.

