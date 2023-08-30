Kaden Groves wins another stage at Spanish Vuelta, Remco Evenepoel keeps overall lead

BURRIANA, Spain (AP) — Kaden Groves of Australia has earned his second straight stage win at the Spanish Vuelta in a sprint finish as Remco Evenepoel maintained his overall lead. Groves edged Filippo Ganna and Dries van Gestel to secure the victory in Stage 5 after a 186.5-kilometer (116-mile) ride from Morella to Burriana. Evenepoel won an intermediate sprint to collect bonus seconds that allowed him to increase his lead slightly ahead of a mountain stage on Thursday. The Belgian has an 11-second lead over Enric Mas of Spain. Frenchman Lenny Martinez is 17 seconds back. Two-time Tour de France champion Jonas Vingegaard is in fourth place, 37 seconds off the lead.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.