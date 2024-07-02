Kaan Ayhan replaces suspended captain Hakan Calhanoglu for Turkey against Austria at Euro 2024

LEIPZIG, Germany (AP) — Galatasaray defender Kaan Ayhan will captain Turkey in place of the suspended Hakan Calhanoglu as coach Vincenzo Montella made three changes for the team’s last-16 game against Austria at the European Championship. Abdulkerim Bardakci is back for Tuesday’s game after serving a suspension in the 2-1 win over the Czech Republic and Orkun Kokcu also starts, with Borussia Dortmund midfielder Salih Ozcan dropping to the bench. Calhanoglu and defender Samet Akaydin are suspended. Austria coach Ralf Rangnick had to replace the suspended Patrick Wimmer and made three additional changes to the team that defeated the Netherlands 3-2. The winner will play the Netherlands in the quarterfinals.

