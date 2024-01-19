KAA Gent and Israeli side Maccabi Haifa will meet with no fans over fears of Gaza-related trouble

BRUSSELS (AP) — A soccer match between KAA Gent and Maccabi Haifa scheduled next month in Belgium should be played without fans because of fears of serious riots linked to the Israel-Hamas war, local authorities have ruled. According to Belgian media reports, Ghent mayor Mathias De Clercq took the decision on the advice of local police. Gent will host the Israeli club on Feb. 21 in the second leg of their Conference League playoff. “Based on police information, serious problems are expected,” said Thomas Dierckens, spokesperson for Mayor De Clercq, as quoted by Flemish newspaper Het Nieuwsblad.

