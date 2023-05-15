K-State signs football coach Chris Klieman to a new 8-year, $44 million contract

By DAVE SKRETTA The Associated Press
FILE - Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman holds the trophy after Kansas State defeated TCU in the Big 12 Conference championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. Kansas State and Chris Klieman are close to finalizing a new contract that would give the Wildcats' football coach a substantial pay raise while keeping him tied to the program for the next eight seasons, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press on Monday, May 8, 2023. (AP Photo/LM Otero, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/LM Otero]

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Kansas State signed football coach Chris Klieman to a new eight-year contract Monday that will pay an average of $5.5 million annually. The deal replaced a contract due to end after the 2026 season that paid him an average of $4 million. The 55-year-old Klieman led the Wildcats to the Big 12 title last season with a win over College Football Playoff participant TCU. The Wildcats should contend for another conference title this season. They return quarterback Will Howard, their entire offensive line and several playmakers on defense. They open the season Sept. 2 against Southeast Missouri State.

