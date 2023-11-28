K-State QB Will Howard, Miami QB Tyler Van Dyke among those entering transfer portal

Kansas State quarterback Will Howard and Miami quarterback Tyler Van Dyke were among a rush of players entering college football’s transfer portal Monday. Howard led the Wildcats to the Big 12 title last season and another bowl game this season. Van Dyke is a past Atlantic Coast Conference rookie of the year. Most teams wrapped up regular seasons this past weekend, leading some to declare their intent to transfer. Howard and Van Dyke are among those who are graduate transfers, meaning they could enter the portal and become immediately eligible, while players who have yet to graduate must wait until Dec. 4 to make it official.

