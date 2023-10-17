K-State plans to use veteran Howard, freshman star Johnson at QB moving forward

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Kansas State coach Chris Klieman plans to use both veteran Will Howard and freshman Avery Johnson at quarterback going forward. He announced that decision Tuesday after watching Johnson come on against Texas Tech and lead the Wildcats from a third-quarter deficit to a 38-21 win. Johnson matched a school record with five touchdown runs, and he remains the only player in the Football Bowl Subdivision with that many in a game this season. Howard led the Wildcats to the Big 12 title last season. Kansas State plays TCU on Saturday in a rematch of the conference championship game.

