K-State out to snap 2-game skid as Cincinnati comes to town trying to reach bowl eligibility

Kansas State will try to snap a two-game losing streak when Cincinnati comes to town on Saturday. It will be the first time the schools have met since the Bearcats lost in Manhattan, Kansas, early in the 1996 season. Cincinnati is trying to become eligible for a bowl game for the sixth time in seven seasons after missing out last year. The Wildcats blew a late lead against Houston and turned the ball over three times while also fumbling the snap on two field-goal attempts in their loss to Arizona State. The two defeats have taken them off the pace for the Big 12 title game.

