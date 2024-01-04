K-State hires former Texas Tech coach Matt Wells to help direct its offense

Kansas State has hired former Texas Tech coach Matt Wells to join offensive line coach Conor Riley as the Wildcats’ co-offensive coordinators. They are taking over for Collin Klein, who left for the same job at Texas A&M. Wells spent the past two seasons at Oklahoma as an offensive analyst and advisor to Sooners coach Brent Venables. But he is most well known for coaching his alma mater, Utah State, for six seasons and the Red Raiders for three seasons. Riley has earned a reputation as one of the game’s top offensive line coaches. He served as the coordinator for the Wildcats’ bowl win over North Carolina State.

