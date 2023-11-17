K-State gives AD Gene Taylor contract extension through 2029-30 season

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Kansas State athletic director Gene Taylor has agreed to a contract extension through the 2029-30 season that includes a salary of $925,000. Taylor also will receive $250,000 in retention bonuses after each of the next four years and $500,000 at the conclusion of the following three. Taylor was responsible for hiring Kansas State football coach Chris Klieman, who is coming off a Big 12 championship and has the No. 23 Wildcats heading into Saturday’s game against rival Kansas still in the hunt to defend the title. Taylor also hired basketball coach Jerome Tang, who led the Wildcats to the Elite Eight in his debut this past season.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.