K-State dismisses forward Tomlin month after arrest; fans shower criticism on administration

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Kansas State forward Nae’Qwan Tomlin was dismissed from the team late Wednesday, more than a month after his arrest for disorderly conduct. That has triggered a wave of criticism aimed at the school administration from some fans. Tomlin’s arrest stemmed from a bar fight and led Kansas State coach Jerome Tang to immediately suspended him. But as the season progressed, many Kansas State fans were antsy for Tomlin’s return to the team, even chanting his name during an overtime win against Villanova this week. Athletic director Gene Taylor finally issued a statement late Wednesday that said Tomlin “will no longer be able to continue with the K-State men’s basketball team.”

