K-State agrees with hoops coach Jerome Tang on new 7-year contract

Kansas State and Jerome Tang agreed to a new seven-year contract Monday. The deal comes after the men’s basketball coach took a program that had just two returning players and was picked last in the Big 12 to the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament last season. Tang was working on a six-year deal that he signed last year. He will be paid $3 million for the upcoming season with $100,000 raises each year, finishing with $3.6 million for the 2029-30 season. He also will earn $200,000 retention bonuses after the next four seasons.

