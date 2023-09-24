Jyran Mitchell runs for 238 yards and 3 long TDs to help Butler defeat Stetson 28-18

DELAND, Fla. (AP) — Jyran Mitchell rushed for 238 yards and three touchdown and Butler defeated Stetson 28-18 in Pioneer Football League opener. All four of Butler’s touchdowns came on the ground. Mitchell scored on runs of 28, 58 and 43 yards, the last burst sealing the win. Brady Meitz hit Gabe Atkin for a 2-yard score with 2:02 to play and Nazeviah Burris had a 2-point conversion to pull the Hatters within 21-18. But just 16 seconds later, Mitchell was in the end zone after the Bulldogs recovered an onside kick. Butler had 322 yards on the ground and just 54 through the air. The Bulldogs had a 148-18 advantage in rushing yards over the first 30 minutes. Meitz was intercepted three times for Stetson.

