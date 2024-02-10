J’Wan Roberts powers No. 5 Houston past Cincinnati 67-62

CINCINNATI (AP) — J’Wan Roberts scores a game-high 20 points, including a game-sealing dunk with six seconds left, as No. 5 Houston outlasts Cincinnati 67-62 on Saturday. Jamal Shead added 16 on 6-of-25 shooting. The Cougars won their 10th straight against the Bearcats. Dan Skillings Jr. led the way with 13 points for the Bearcats.

