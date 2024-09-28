Juwan Johnson’s 40-yard pick-6 sparks 5-0 Mercer past Wofford 22-3 for third straight SoCon win

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Dainsus Miller picked off a pair of passes, Juwan Johnson scored on a 40-yard pick-6 and Mercer forced four turnovers as the unbeaten Bears posted a 22-3 win over Wofford for their third straight Southern Conference victory. Reice Griffith kicked two field goals, including a 36-yarder to put Mercer in front for good with 6:28 left in the first half and the Bears added a safety on a blocked Wofford punt in the Terriers’ end zone to take an 8-0 lead after a half. Johnson’s pick-6 made it 15-3 barely two minutes into the third quarter.

