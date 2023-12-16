Juwan Howard resumes duties as coach and Michigan makes 12 3s in 83-66 win over Eastern Michigan

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Olivier Nkamhoua had 17 points, nine rebounds and five assists and Michigan defeated Eastern Michigan 83-66 on Saturday as Wolverines coach Juwan Howard returned to his head coaching duties for the first time this season after having heart surgery in September. Howard had been gradually working his way back to a full-time role while resting and rehabbing. Michigan (6-5) hit 12 of 27 3-point attempts, shot 54% and led by double figures throughout the second half. Nimari Burnett added 14 points, Terrance Williams II 13 and Dug McDaniel 11. Travis Reed Jr., coming off the bench for the first time this season, had 13 points and eight rebounds. Tyson Acuff finished with 24 for the Eagles.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.