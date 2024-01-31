Juwan Howard and Michigan plummet in Big Ten; Tom Izzo and Spartans make push toward NCAA Tournament

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Tom Izzo celebrated win No. 700 of his Hall of Fame career at Michigan State and delivered a message to fans in the stands, saying the Spartans aren’t “dead” yet after routing rival Michigan 81-62 on Tuesday night. The Wolverines are struggling mightily under embattled coach Juwan Howard. Michigan has lost four straight and nine of 10, plummeting to last place in the conference. The Spartans are starting to show signs of promise after beginning the season ranked No. 4 in the AP Top 25 poll before plummeting with five losses in their first 10 games.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.